National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 458.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 458.30% to Rs 1045.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 187.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3043.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4001.483043.4238.3112.411600.17442.211420.34256.061045.97187.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News