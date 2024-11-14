Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 458.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 458.30% to Rs 1045.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 187.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 4001.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3043.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4001.483043.42 31 OPM %38.3112.41 -PBDT1600.17442.21 262 PBT1420.34256.06 455 NP1045.97187.35 458

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

