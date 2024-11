Cravatex consolidated net profit declines 14.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 55.04 crore

Net profit of Cravatex declined 14.79% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.0457.453.63-3.794.043.783.703.252.653.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News