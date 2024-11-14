Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 57.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 57.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.953.79 4 OPM %16.7129.02 -PBDT0.621.29 -52 PBT0.431.15 -63 NP0.320.75 -57
