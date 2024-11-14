Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 226.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 45.72 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 226.09% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.7238.62 18 OPM %15.7312.61 -PBDT2.561.26 103 PBT2.431.11 119 NP2.250.69 226
