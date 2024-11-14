Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 226.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 45.72 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 226.09% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.7238.6215.7312.612.561.262.431.112.250.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News