National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 76.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 76.30% to Rs 588.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 2856.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3178.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2856.103178.6932.2618.22978.51624.97804.21455.28588.42333.76

