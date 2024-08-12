Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 76.30% in the June 2024 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 76.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 2856.10 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 76.30% to Rs 588.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 2856.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3178.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2856.103178.69 -10 OPM %32.2618.22 -PBDT978.51624.97 57 PBT804.21455.28 77 NP588.42333.76 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

India's merchandise exports growth may slow to 4% in Sep quarter: Exim Bank

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story