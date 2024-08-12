Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 121.93 crore

Net Loss of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 121.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.121.93109.8812.396.4215.389.483.040.78-11.25-4.29

