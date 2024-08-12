Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun TV Network Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2024.

Sun TV Network Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 14.22% to Rs 40 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd tumbled 9.74% to Rs 825.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24135 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 2845. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5605 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd shed 6.75% to Rs 1336.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd corrected 6.66% to Rs 1011.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92645 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC extends stay on Kejriwal defamation case over BJP IT Cell video retweet

Govt has nothing further to add: DEA Secy on Sebi-Hindenburg controversy

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex back in red, down 50 pts, Nifty tests 24,350; Infy, pvt bank shares shine

Ola, SMS Life, IWEL, GMR Power, Suzlon and 356 others hit upper circuit

New launch: Quest Investment Advisors launches Quest Smart Alpha AIF

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story