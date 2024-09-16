Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.54, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% gain in NIFTY and a 56.07% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.54, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 3.44% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25820.85, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 139.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

