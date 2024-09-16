Sun TV Network Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 835, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 7.03% jump in the Nifty Media index. Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 835, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 2.55% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2118.45, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 829.2, up 1% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 40.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 7.03% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 17.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

