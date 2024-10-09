National Aluminium Company Ltd Slides 1.72%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 22.22% over last one month compared to 6.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.72% today to trade at Rs 209.05. The BSE Metal index is down 0.27% to quote at 33044.85. The index is up 6.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.69% and Vedanta Ltd lost 0.61% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.93 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

