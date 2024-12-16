National Aluminium Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 220.88, down 2.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 91.24% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 20.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 220.88, down 2.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24673.75. The Sensex is at 81773.57, down 0.44%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost around 7.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9439.3, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 222.36, down 2.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

