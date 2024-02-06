National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.51%, rises for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.13% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% gain in NIFTY and a 40.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.1, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 27.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8109.55, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 213.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 380 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.9, up 0.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

