Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 307.94% to Rs 13.87 crore

Net Loss of Orissa Minerals Development Company reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 307.94% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.873.40 308 OPM %22.28-169.71 -PBDT-1.51-14.35 89 PBT-2.08-14.91 86 NP-2.08-14.91 86

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

