Stock Alert: Punjab National Bank, Reliance Power, Coal India, Power Grid Corp, Thangamayil Jewellery

Securities in F&O ban : Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Gujarat National Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India , IDEA, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, Punjab National Bank (PNB), RBL Bank, SAIL. New Listing: Western Carriers India will debut on stock exchanges today. The issue opened on 13 September 2024 and it closed on 19 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 163 to 172 per share. It was subscribed 30.57 times. Arkade Developers will debut on stock exchanges today. The issue opened from 16 September to 19 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 121 to Rs 128 per share. It was subscribed 106.83 times.

Northern Arc Capital will debut on stock exchanges today. The issue opened from 16 September 2024 to 19 September 2024. The price band was fixed between Rs 249 to Rs 263 per share. It was subscribed 110.91 times.

Stocks to watch:

Punjab National Bank plans to raise up to Rs 7500 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 109.16 per share.

Power Grid Corporation of India emerged as a successful bidder for the Khavda project to establish an interstate transmission system.

Coal India entered into a 74-26 JV pact with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for a 2x800 MW brownfield thermal project.

Reliance Power board approved raising Rs 1,525 crore via preferential issue of shares and warrants.

Thangamayil Jewellery board will consider raising funds on 26 September 2024.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals board approved raising upto Rs 250 crore via QIP.

Cyient incorporated its arm, Cyient Project Management Consultancy, as a limited liability company in UAE.

