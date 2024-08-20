National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit rises 36.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.01% to Rs 14016.46 croreNet profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development rose 36.47% to Rs 1829.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1340.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.01% to Rs 14016.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11679.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income14016.4611679.63 20 OPM %96.3491.42 -PBDT2444.501745.08 40 PBT2444.501745.08 40 NP1829.271340.40 36
