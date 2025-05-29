National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 113.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 168.94% to Rs 646.98 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 113.77% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 168.94% to Rs 646.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 325.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 150.43% to Rs 2363.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

