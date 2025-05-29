Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Tim Metal & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

La Tim Metal & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 69.93 crore

Net loss of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 69.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.37% to Rs 256.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales69.9371.15 -2 256.58348.49 -26 OPM %-8.946.52 -0.474.13 - PBDT-6.583.95 PL 0.8410.49 -92 PBT-7.263.26 PL -1.897.85 PL NP-5.743.20 PL -0.867.65 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

