Virinchi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 68.94 crore

Net loss of Virinchi reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 68.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.74% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 301.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.9474.66 -8 301.13300.03 0 OPM %24.3537.65 -29.6336.35 - PBDT12.7920.54 -38 57.3670.98 -19 PBT-1.138.22 PL 2.3717.44 -86 NP-4.382.10 PL 0.7213.70 -95

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

