One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 177.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.23% to Rs 55.46 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 177.08% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.23% to Rs 55.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.77% to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 133.36% to Rs 147.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.4624.30147.0463.0126.3622.1816.8915.4614.625.3925.639.7414.335.3324.479.5111.003.9718.477.11

