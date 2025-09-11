National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 227.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 3249.40 crore

Net Loss of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 227.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 293.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 3249.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3075.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3249.403075.05-7.27-8.03-227.64-293.35-227.64-293.35-227.64-293.35

