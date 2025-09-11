Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 227.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 227.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 3249.40 crore

Net Loss of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 227.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 293.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 3249.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3075.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3249.403075.05 6 OPM %-7.27-8.03 -PBDT-227.64-293.35 22 PBT-227.64-293.35 22 NP-227.64-293.35 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon inaugurates its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

H.M. Electro Mech secures Rs 16-cr solar project order

Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Punjab & Sind Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Rajesh Power wins order of Rs 143 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story