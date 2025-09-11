Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.M. Electro Mech secures Rs 16-cr solar project order

H.M. Electro Mech secures Rs 16-cr solar project order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
H.M. Electro Mech announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 15.75 crore from Twinsag Enterprise LLP for design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 15 MW (AC) solar PV projects on a turnkey basis.

The project, valued at Rs 15.75 crore, is to be executed within three years.

H.M. Electro Mech is an infrastructure firm specializing in turnkey projects, commissioning of pumping machinery, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance services.

The company's standalone net profit advanced 4.2% to Rs 8.35 crore, while net sales rose 4% to Rs 121.67 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 3.57% to settle at Rs 66.13 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

