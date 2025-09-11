Biocon inaugurates its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

Biocon announced the inauguration of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).
Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023 and has since invested over USD 30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets. A few products have already been commercialized from the site, with several more in the pipeline. This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint.
The Cranbury facility represents a strategic advancement for the Company's U.S. operations, enabling faster access to essential therapies, enhanced supply reliability and a stronger connection with partners and healthcare providers, ultimately benefitting patients across the United States.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, Biocon's first U.S. FDA approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy's presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon's role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future.
