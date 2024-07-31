National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 68.67 croreNet profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 1.46% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.6761.45 12 OPM %8.818.90 -PBDT4.604.15 11 PBT2.892.85 1 NP2.092.06 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News