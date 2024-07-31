National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 68.67 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 1.46% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.68.6761.458.818.904.604.152.892.852.092.06

