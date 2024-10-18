5paisa Capital Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 22 cr

The stockbroking company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.02% to Rs 21.90 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 19.04 crore reported in Q2 FY24. The companys total income rose 4.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 100.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. The companys total income rose 4.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 100.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Profit before tax grew 17.85% in Q2 FY25 to Rs 29.31 crore as compared with Rs 24.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total expenses declined 0.75% to Rs 71.53 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 72.08 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBDTA in Q2 FY25 grew to Rs 32.5 crore as compared to Rs 27.1 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBDTA margin improved to 32% during the quarter as against 28% in the same quarter previous year.

The company on-boarded 1.62 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.62 million.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net jumped 25.04% to Rs 41.99 crore in H1 FY25 as against to Rs 33.58 crore posted in H1 FY24. The income from operations increased 11.89% YoY to Rs 203.13 crore in H1 FY25.

More From This Section

Gourav Munjal, whole-time director & CFO of 5paisa Capital commented, Q2FY25 has been an excellent quarter for the investors as both Index Nifty & Sensex touched an all-time high. In Q2FY25, we have continued our focus on quality customer acquisition, improving product & technology infrastructure and optimizing cost which has resulted in us achieving the highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs 21.9 crore (growth of 15% Y-o-Y) with 22% PAT Margins. We stay resolute on our focus towards product development, customer experience, technology and cost optimization and are confident that the same will accelerate our revenues and profitability in the coming quarters.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

The scrip dropped 5.36% to Rs 539.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News