National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 11.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 11.25% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 353.95% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.253.80-2.0953.425.836.405.836.404.264.80

