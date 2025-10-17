Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 22.93% to Rs 294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2738.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2998.872738.9567.7566.25357.39307.31357.39307.31294.52239.59

