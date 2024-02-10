Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 90.67% to Rs 78.04 crore

Net loss of Natraj Proteins reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 90.67% to Rs 78.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales78.0440.93 91 OPM %-1.403.59 -PBDT-1.611.13 PL PBT-1.721.02 PL NP-1.760.92 PL

