Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 270.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 270.37% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

