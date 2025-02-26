Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.74% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.282.16 -41 OPM %19.534.63 -PBDT0.250.10 150 PBT0.250.10 150 NP0.250.08 213

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emcure Pharma's Maharashtra facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Govt signs pact with Paytm to foster innovation and accelerate growth of manufacturing and fintech startups in India

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Spicejet reports turnaround PAT of Rs 25 cr in Q3 FY25

Tech Weakness and Slumping Consumer Confidence Lead to Market Decline

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story