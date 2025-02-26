Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.74% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.282.1619.534.630.250.100.250.100.250.08

