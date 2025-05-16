Nava consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 13.69% to Rs 234.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 1018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.1018.20923.9037.4841.30414.45356.52324.31274.03234.41206.19

