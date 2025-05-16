Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 25,050; IT shares slides

The key equity indices ended with minor losses today, halting a two-day winning streak, as investors booked profits after a sharp rally in the previous session. Caution prevailed ahead of key Q4 earnings announcements. IT, metal and pharma stocks came under pressure, while buying interest was seen in realty, media and auto shares. The Nifty ended below the 25,050 mark.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 200.15 points or 0.24% to 82,330.59. The Nifty 50 index fell 42.30 points or 0.17% to 25,019.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.85% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.18%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,619 shares rose and 1,365 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, edged up to USD 73.80 billion in April 2025, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from USD 65.48 billion in the same month last year. The overall imports climbed to USD 82.45 billion in April 2025, a 15.7 per cent jump from USD 71.25 billion in April 2024. Trade deficit widened to USD 8.65 billion in the current year, marking 50 per cent increase from USD 5.77 billion a year earlier.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.70% to 16.61.

Also Read

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT shed 0.83% to 37,974.35. The index rose 1.78% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (down 2.13%), Infosys (down 1.43%), Mphasis (down 0.91%), Wipro (down 0.88%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.74%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), Coforge (down 0.41%) fell.

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.7%) ,Persistent Systems (up 0.8%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.28%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eureka Forbes surged 11.30% after the company's standalone profit after tax soared 137.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 50.8 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 21.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 10.8% YoY to Rs 612.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Continuing businesses grew marginally higher at 10.9% YoY.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.04% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3.02% to Rs 504.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 489.62 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 8.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,993.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Abbott India gained 0.32%. The companys standalone net profit climbed 27.9% to Rs 367.04 crore on an 11.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,604.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Websol Energy System hit an upper limit of 5% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 48.3 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 58.6 crore in Q4 March 2024. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 173 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 24.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Neuland Laboratories declined 7% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 58.8% to Rs 27.81 crore on 14.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 328.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

NOCIL tumbled 6.04% after the specialty chemical makers consolidated net profit dropped 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore on 4.71% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 339.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Balrampur Chini Mills shed 0.65%. The company reported a 12.65% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 229.12 crore for Q4 FY25, driven by higher margins in its sugar business. Revenue from operations grew 4.48% to Rs 1,503.68 crore, from Rs 1,439.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

JSW Energy added 3.32% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 oer Q4 FY24.

Godfrey Phillips India was locked in a lower circuit of 5% after the cigarette maker reported an 11.57% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 279.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 315.85 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 1.09% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,565.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

NCC fell 1.09%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

G R Infraprojects jumped 5.62%. The company reported a 27.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 553.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.43% YoY to Rs 2,275.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

LIC Housing Finance shed 0.78%. The company reported a 25% increase in net profit to Rs 1367.96 crore on a 5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7283.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Pricol tumbled 5.56% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 15.80% to Rs 34.94 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 41.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 32.81% YoY to Rs 725.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

LT Foods added 2.15% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 7% to Rs 161 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 7.40% to Rs 2,228.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 2,074.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

European markets traded higher on Friday, while Asian stocks ended mixed as investors parsed Japans latest gross domestic product figures and awaited a slate of other economic data from the region.

Japan's economy hit an unexpected speed bump in Q1 2025. GDP shrank 0.7% year-on-year, a sharp U-turn from the previous quarters 2.4% growth. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted 0.2%.

Thursday saw a mixed bag in U.S. markets. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, and the Dow Jones added 0.7%, but the NASDAQ slipped 0.2%, dragged down by tech stocks catching their breath after a strong rally. However, soft producer inflation and retail sales data sparked bets that the Fed will have to cut interest rates further this year.

Aprils producer price index (PPI) showed a 0.5% dipits first monthly fall since 2023signaling a cooling inflation trend. March's PPI, previously reported as down 0.4%, was quietly revised to "flat." Meanwhile, retail sales in April rose just 0.1%, a slowdown from Marchs revised 1.7% boost.

Vistra Energy surged nearly 4% after unveiling a $1.9 billion deal to acquire natural gas assets.

Take-Two Interactive lost 2.5% after delaying Grand Theft Auto VI and issuing soft guidance.

Applied Materials dropped 5.4% despite strong earnings. Revenue and guidance were underwhelming.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News