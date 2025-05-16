Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 2.02% to 16.55.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,081.90, a premium of 62.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,019.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 42.30 points or 0.17% to 25,019.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.02% to 16.55.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

