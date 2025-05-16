Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 519.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.29% to Rs 136.62 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 519.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.29% to Rs 136.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 391.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 54.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.87% to Rs 535.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 703.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

