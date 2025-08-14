Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava drops after Q1 PAT slides 10.5% YoY

Nava drops after Q1 PAT slides 10.5% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nava fell 4.48% to Rs 588 after reporting a decline in profit for the June quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 399.1 crore, down 10.5% year-on-year, though up 31.8% sequentially. The YoY decline was partly due to higher tax outgo, with profits from Maamba Energy's power division now taxed at 15% versus nil earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,193.2 crore in Q1 FY26, but rose 17.2% QoQ. This included strong contributions from the metals and energy segments.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 535.9 crore in Q1 FY26, up 65.3% versus Q4 but up only 0.9% versus Q1 FY25.

EBITDA came in at Rs 627.7 crore in Q1 FY26, almost flat YoY, but up 49.7% from Rs 419.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 50.9% from 49.7% last year and 39.7% in the previous quarter.

Estimated credit loss surged 325.6% YoY to Rs 74.1 crore during the quarter.

Operationally, ferro alloys sales volumes rose 31.9% YoY to 33,130 MT, aided by better export realizations in Ferro Silicon. The energy business delivered strong performance across India and Zambia, with Maamba Energy achieving a high PLF of 95.2%, while Indian plants averaged 86.6%. Mining operations remained stable and profitable. In commercial agriculture, avocado plantations are on track for a first commercial harvest (~250 MT) in late 2025, while the integrated sugar project in Zambia has commenced with a capex outlay estimated at $200 million.

Maamba Energy received arrears of $75 million during the quarter, reducing receivables to $85.5 million. Sponsors, including Nava, received a maiden dividend from MEL, with Nava's share at $32.5 million. MEL's 300 MW expansion and 100 MW solar project in Zambia are on track for Q2 FY27 commissioning.

Nava is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Market near flat line; metal shares lacklustre

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story