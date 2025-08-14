Nava drops after Q1 PAT slides 10.5% YoY

Nava fell 4.48% to Rs 588 after reporting a decline in profit for the June quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 399.1 crore, down 10.5% year-on-year, though up 31.8% sequentially. The YoY decline was partly due to higher tax outgo, with profits from Maamba Energy's power division now taxed at 15% versus nil earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,193.2 crore in Q1 FY26, but rose 17.2% QoQ. This included strong contributions from the metals and energy segments.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 535.9 crore in Q1 FY26, up 65.3% versus Q4 but up only 0.9% versus Q1 FY25.

EBITDA came in at Rs 627.7 crore in Q1 FY26, almost flat YoY, but up 49.7% from Rs 419.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 50.9% from 49.7% last year and 39.7% in the previous quarter. Estimated credit loss surged 325.6% YoY to Rs 74.1 crore during the quarter. Operationally, ferro alloys sales volumes rose 31.9% YoY to 33,130 MT, aided by better export realizations in Ferro Silicon. The energy business delivered strong performance across India and Zambia, with Maamba Energy achieving a high PLF of 95.2%, while Indian plants averaged 86.6%. Mining operations remained stable and profitable. In commercial agriculture, avocado plantations are on track for a first commercial harvest (~250 MT) in late 2025, while the integrated sugar project in Zambia has commenced with a capex outlay estimated at $200 million.