Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2025.

Surya Roshni Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 272 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23713 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 7.51% to Rs 80. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2031 shares in the past one month. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd lost 6.96% to Rs 917.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4803 shares in the past one month. NMDC Steel Ltd plummeted 6.71% to Rs 40.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.3 lakh shares in the past one month.