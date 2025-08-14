SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

As per the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total production of Passenger Vehicles (PVs), Three Wheelers(3Ws), Two Wheelers (2Ws), and Quadricycle in July 2025 was 26,98,519 units.

The PVs sales were 3,40,772 units in July 2025. The 3Ws sales were 69,403 units and 2Ws sales were 15,67,267 units in July 2025.

SIAM commented that all vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the PVs segment has remained subdued so far which de-grew marginally by (-) 0.2%, as compared to July of 2024, posting sales of 3.41 Lakh units in July 2025.