VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd and Anuroop Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2025.

VRL Logistics Ltd lost 50.00% to Rs 278.9 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9685 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd crashed 16.08% to Rs 497.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29453 shares in the past one month. JITF Infra Logistics Ltd tumbled 11.59% to Rs 297.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd corrected 11.44% to Rs 71.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.