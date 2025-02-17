Nava jumps on buyback plan

Nava surged 6.80% to Rs 388.95 after the company said its board will consider share buyback on 19 February 2025.

The company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

As on December 2024, promoters held 48.89% in the company.

Nava is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of Indias leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambias largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and healthcare in Southeast Asia.

On a consolidated basis, Nava's net profit fell 23.73% to Rs 250.33 crore on 9.40% decline in net sales to Rs 842.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

