Welspun Corp receives new order of Rs 3,000 cr

Welspun Corp has received new orders in the USA including two large orders for HSAW Pipes and additional orders for HFIW Pipes, valued at approx. Rs 3,000 crore for supply of coated Pipes primarily for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects. Execution of these orders will be largely during FY26 and FY27.

With addition of these new orders, value of our Company's consolidated order book stands at approx. Rs. 18,000 crore.

