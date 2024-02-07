Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slides 27% to Rs 78 cr

Navin Fluorine hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slides 27% to Rs 78 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Navin Fluorine International declined 4.91% to Rs 3,101.20 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 26.78% to Rs 78.02 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 106.56 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations fell 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 563.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter profit before tax fell 26% YoY to Rs 97.15 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 75.7 crore as on 31 December 2023, registering the de-growth of 51% YoY from Rs 155.6 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating EBITDA margin contracted to 15.1% in Q3 FY24 from 27.6% in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from Speciality Chemicals stood at Rs 177 crore (down 4.5% YoY), revenue from HPP was at Rs 251 crore (down 0.6% YoY) and CMDO business stood at Rs 73 crore (down 41.5%YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved capital expenditure of Rs 288 crore for new cGMP-4 facility at Dewas unit of the company, to be spent in two or more phases and Rs 84 crore for expansion of HFC capacity at Surat unit of the company

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India.The Company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services.

Shares of Navin Fluorine International shed 0.64% to Rs 3,416 on the BSE. It also hit an 52-week low at Rs 3,032 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 26.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Mphasis slides after Q3 PAT slips 5% QoQ to Rs 374 cr

Godrej Agrovet slides Q3 PAT declines 21% YoY

Alkyl Amines skid as Q3 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 33 cr

SBI PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 9,164 cr in Q3 FY24

Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of SPV - Jamnagar Transmission

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 190.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story