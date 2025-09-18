Navin Fluorine International allots 8,250 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 8,250 equity shares under ESOS on 18 September 2025. Considering this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 10,24,53,188/- consisting of 5,12,22,564 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Re 1/- per share is paid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News