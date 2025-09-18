Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 1.34 times

The offer received bids for 1.79 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30IST on Thursday (18 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it will close on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS the promoter group comprises up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247.

EPSL will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer. Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries including Singapore, UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.