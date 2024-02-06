Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 26.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 26.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 26.78% to Rs 78.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 563.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales501.82563.58 -11 OPM %15.0827.61 -PBDT69.90156.30 -55 PBT45.02131.29 -66 NP78.02106.56 -27

