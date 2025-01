Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 1146.13 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 10.88% to Rs 232.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 210.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 1146.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1105.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1146.131105.1527.9928.42343.36325.17307.39290.91232.88210.03

