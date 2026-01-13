Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 185.85 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 185.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.185.85129.4618.015.6429.662.6615.11-10.069.36-11.40

