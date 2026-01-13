Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.00-50.00 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0.02-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

