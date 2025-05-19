Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 1.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 201.47% to Rs 758.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1785.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

