Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 1.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 201.47% to Rs 758.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1785.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales433.78435.28 0 1785.721751.27 2 OPM %18.0418.44 -17.8216.81 - PBDT76.4479.91 -4 323.40287.85 12 PBT57.8758.47 -1 257.38222.42 16 NP47.2147.81 -1 758.41251.57 201

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 309.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Japanese markets fell notably as yen strengthens

Indices decline for 2nd day; IT shares tumbles over 1%

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.69% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story