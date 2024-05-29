Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rotographics (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 245.45% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.11 -100 0.380.11 245 OPM %027.27 --31.58-63.64 - PBDT-0.040.04 PL -0.070.02 PL PBT-0.040.04 PL -0.070.02 PL NP-0.030.04 PL -0.060.02 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

