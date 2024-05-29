Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net Loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.62% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

9.569.6742.2441.46-1.46-3.102.862.12-0.23-0.390.850.53-0.27-0.390.650.39-0.15-0.390.480.26

