Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net Loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.62% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.569.67 -1 42.2441.46 2 OPM %-1.46-3.10 -2.862.12 - PBDT-0.23-0.39 41 0.850.53 60 PBT-0.27-0.39 31 0.650.39 67 NP-0.15-0.39 62 0.480.26 85

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

