Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Emami Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2025.

Nazara Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 1091.6 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 4.89% to Rs 2839.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7795 shares in the past one month. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 4.83% to Rs 46.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57639 shares in the past one month. Emami Ltd fell 4.67% to Rs 583.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30600 shares in the past one month.